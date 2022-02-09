Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Valiant Capital Management L.P.

Valiant Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.6% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,218,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,233.98. 135,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,955. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,247.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,352.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

