Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMED opened at $135.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.52 and a 12-month high of $314.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.
