Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $135.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.52 and a 12-month high of $314.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

