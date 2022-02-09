American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 908,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,633 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,601,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXL opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $950.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

