American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 657 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of CFR opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.46 and a twelve month high of $146.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.