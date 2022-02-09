American Century Companies Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 31.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,925.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NYSE:HWM opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

