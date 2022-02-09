American Century Companies Inc. Has $525,000 Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 232.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 109,457 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Glaukos by 105,258.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Glaukos by 36.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

