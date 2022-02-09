American Century Companies Inc. Invests $564,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,550,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,956,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.28. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

