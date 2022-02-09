American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,108 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.13.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

