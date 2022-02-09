American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 2,205 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Livent in the second quarter worth about $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Livent by 56.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Livent in the second quarter worth about $11,952,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after buying an additional 611,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

