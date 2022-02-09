American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells $394,574.40 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE AMT opened at $245.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

