Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.000-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amgen stock traded up $17.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.01. 8,394,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.26 and its 200 day moving average is $219.25. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

