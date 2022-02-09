Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.68

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 20184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,295. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

