Analysts Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Post $8.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post earnings of $8.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.37 and the lowest is $8.07. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $6.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $33.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.87 to $33.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $36.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.90 to $37.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $11.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $611.41. 137,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,319. The company has a market capitalization of $252.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

