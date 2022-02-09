Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $70.17 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.76.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

