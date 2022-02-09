Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post sales of $201.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.20 million and the lowest is $201.70 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $191.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $755.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $765.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $800.73 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $825.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 68.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 286,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 221,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,446. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

