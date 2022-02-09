Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. HP reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,427 shares of company stock worth $6,956,950. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,668,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,482. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

