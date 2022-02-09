Analysts Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce sales of $140.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $122.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $637.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $640.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $668.75 million, with estimates ranging from $665.80 million to $671.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,298. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $313.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.68.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

