Analysts Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Penumbra posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.14.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock worth $12,505,185 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,654,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 188,676 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $23,603,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,607. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.16 and its 200-day moving average is $260.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.02 and a beta of 0.34.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.