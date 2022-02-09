Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Travel + Leisure reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.