Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.17). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 158.92%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.98. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

