Analysts Expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,046.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.