Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to post sales of $85.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $189.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.39.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $332,678.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $523,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,280 shares of company stock worth $17,922,087. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

