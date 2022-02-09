Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce sales of $13.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.72 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $8.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $46.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 28.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 186,913 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 41.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

