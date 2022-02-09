Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $63.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.