Analysts Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Price Target at $69.80

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAF. BTIG Research began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF opened at $74.97 on Friday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 258.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in First American Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.