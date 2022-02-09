Analysts Set Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Price Target at €24.38

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.16 ($27.77).

Several research analysts have commented on GYC shares. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.89) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($24.71) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.29) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($29.20) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.61) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

FRA GYC traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €18.93 ($21.76). The company had a trading volume of 246,276 shares. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.09) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.15). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.76.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

