Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Target Price at C$198.40

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$198.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFC shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$178.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.34 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$165.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$167.82. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$140.50 and a 1 year high of C$178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 11.0999999 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.