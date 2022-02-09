Analysts Set Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Target Price at €85.55

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €85.55 ($98.33).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($103.45) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($114.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($103.45) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($120.69) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($103.45) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €78.26 ($89.95) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($58.56) and a 1 year high of €116.15 ($133.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.