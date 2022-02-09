Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) PT at C$25.25

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NFI stock opened at C$19.59 on Friday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$17.40 and a twelve month high of C$31.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 391.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,345.94%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 234,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,835,846.99. Insiders purchased a total of 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296 in the last 90 days.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

