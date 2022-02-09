Analysts Set SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Target Price at $27.50

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCBGF. UBS Group reduced their price target on SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

SIG Combibloc Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 1,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

