Analysts Set Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Target Price at GBX 1,770.83

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,770.83 ($23.95).

Several brokerages have commented on SMIN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.65) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price target for the company.

LON SMIN traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,533.50 ($20.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,205,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,551. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.58). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,554.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,491.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.38) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,911.03).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

