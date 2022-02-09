Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT at $50.25

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.17. 2,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

