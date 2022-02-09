Analyzing Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Whiting Petroleum and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 0 4 4 0 2.50 Enerplus 0 1 7 0 2.88

Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Enerplus has a consensus price target of $17.56, suggesting a potential upside of 55.28%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Whiting Petroleum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Enerplus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A $3.38 20.39 Enerplus $550.34 million 5.03 -$689.29 million ($0.51) -22.18

Whiting Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whiting Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Enerplus -9.79% 41.37% 11.20%

Volatility & Risk

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enerplus beats Whiting Petroleum on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

