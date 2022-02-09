Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANGN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of ANGN opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $68.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan bought 27,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,101.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $136,328.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $386,993.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,822 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.