Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAL. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.39) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.81) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.19) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.84) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,310.56 ($44.77).

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAL opened at GBX 3,454.35 ($46.71) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,142.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,996.81. The company has a market cap of £46.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,265.95). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.