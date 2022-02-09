Anthony Li Hsieh Purchases 1,010,318 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 242,106 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56.

Shares of LDI opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in loanDepot by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in loanDepot by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 90,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDI. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

