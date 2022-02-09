Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTO. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.20) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,323.33 ($17.89).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,247.50 ($16.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,358.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,407.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

