Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.