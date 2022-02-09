Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 82,017 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 23,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.
About Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF)
