Apollo Medical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,269 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,020% compared to the average volume of 292 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,373. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

