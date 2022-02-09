Applied Materials (AMAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Applied Materials to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.780-$1.920 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.78-$1.92 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day moving average is $142.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
