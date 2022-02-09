Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $200.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Aptiv stock opened at $134.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv has a one year low of $127.63 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.90 and its 200 day moving average is $159.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

