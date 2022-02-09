Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 45.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

