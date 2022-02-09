Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ARMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

ARMK stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. 121,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,746,000 after buying an additional 312,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,183,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 27.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 30.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,444,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after buying an additional 334,996 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

