Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark updated its FY 2025 guidance to $3.350-$3.650 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
About Aramark
Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aramark (ARMK)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.