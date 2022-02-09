Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark updated its FY 2025 guidance to $3.350-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Aramark alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.