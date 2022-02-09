Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 B-.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

