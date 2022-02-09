Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Position Boosted by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,754 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Arco Platform by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $595.89 million, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.71. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

