Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.36

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 9875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

