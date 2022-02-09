Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARBK. Roth Capital began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Blockchain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Compass Point started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,606. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

