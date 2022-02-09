Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARBK. Roth Capital began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Blockchain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Compass Point started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
