Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

